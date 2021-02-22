Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Glade Springs Resort

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Glade Springs Resort.

Raleigh County dispatchers received a call at 5:31 p.m. Sunday evening. The fire was reported at the 1300 block on Lake Drive.

Crews that responded include Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care, AEP and the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews were reported to still be on scene as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

