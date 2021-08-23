UPDATE: I-64 Eastbound fully open near Sandstone following vehicle fire

UPDATE (8/23 @ 10:13 a.m.) – I-64 Eastbound is fully reopen after crews cleared the vehicle fire near Mile Marker 139.

SANDSTONE, WV (WOAY) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-64 Eastbound in Summers County.

Dispatchers received a call just before 3 a.m. to a trailer fire just before the Sandstone Exit near Mile Marker 139.

Green Sulphur District Fire, Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Summers County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time.

One of the lanes on I-64 East is closed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution, or take an alternate route.

