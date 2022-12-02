Mullens Opportunity Center to host Love Project 2022 on December 3

Mullens, WV (WOAY) – The Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC) will host the Love Project 2022 event on December 3 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The free event is open to everyone. However, to receive supplies, individuals must bring one form of ID, including a valid address.

The purpose of the Love Project is to provide clothing, food, and toys to Southern West Virginia families in need.

The center has received several tractor-trailers filled with supplies to ensure everyone gets the things they want and need.

MOC organizers state that they will accept documents such as bills as a form of identification.

The Mullens Opportunity Center is at 309 Guyandotte Avenue.

For more information, contact 731-335-0864 or visit the Mullens Opportunity Center Facebook page.

