Mullens Opportunity Center to host Love Project 2022 on December 3

Mullens, WV (WOAY) – The Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC) will host the Love Project 2022 event on December 3 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The free event is open to everyone. However, to receive supplies, individuals must bring one form of ID, including a valid address.
The purpose of the Love Project is to provide clothing, food, and toys to Southern West Virginia families in need.
The center has received several tractor-trailers filled with supplies to ensure everyone gets the things they want and need.
MOC organizers state that they will accept documents such as bills as a form of identification.
The Mullens Opportunity Center is at 309 Guyandotte Avenue.
For more information, contact 731-335-0864 or visit the Mullens Opportunity Center Facebook page.