Mullens City Council votes not to hold trick or treating

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – The Mullens City Council voted on whether or not to hold trick or treating this year.

The City Council voted not to have a city-sanctioned trick or treating event. Originally the city had guidelines in place to hold a socially distanced trick or treat but voted against it due to the increase in cases in Wyoming County. Mayor Virginia Ann Martin says this decision does follow the recommendations of the health department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“The health department does not recommend Halloween,” said Mayor Virginia Ann Martin. “I was in a zoom meeting with Fred, 911, and all those different agencies, and the health does not recommend Halloween, and the CDC does not recommend Halloween.”

The vote to cancel a city-sanctioned trick or treating event was 3 to 2.