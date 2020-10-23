Mullen’s Church holding fundraiser walk for church member with Rett’s Syndrome

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A Mullens church is hosting a fundraiser walk this Saturday.

The walk will be for church member Peyton Jessie, who has Rett’s Syndrome. There has already been over $300 worth of tickets sold for Peyton’s Walk tomorrow.

“It’s just kind of to draw awareness, draw attention to it,” said Peyton’s Walk Coordinator Jessica Griffith. “Even myself, I had never heard of Rett’s Syndrome until Peyton was diagnosed with it. It’s just to raise money. We’ve already had a lot of generous donations with, and we’ve already purchased her walker.”

The walk will begin at 11 am tomorrow at 208 Trace Street in Mullens.