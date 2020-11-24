Mt. Hope’s Christmas celebrations go virtual this year

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope, a nonprofit in Mt. Hope, has announced that their Christmas celebrations will be virtual this year.

Typically they put on “Hope’s Christmas Town” with a parade and tree lighting even breakfast with Santa.

However, this year with COVID-19, they are calling on the public to send in videos of themselves and their families spreading holiday cheer. They will then compile the videos to release a big one on December 20 at 8:30 p.m. to begin the virtual tree lighting.

“We would like to see maybe some carols, anything that’s just Christmas-related that your family would like to share with the rest of the region,” Executive Director Carrie Kidd said. “And those can be shared through our website at https://harmonyforhope.org/vct/.”

Videos need to be submitted online by December 14.