Mt. Hope organization hosts free community event every Sunday

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope in Mt. Hope just held its second Music on Main Sunday and is going on its fourth year of hosting this free community event. Whether on your way to church or just going about your day, the organization invites everyone to stop by Harmony for Hope every Sunday morning from 8 AM to 10 PM for free coffee, inspirational music, and a chance to talk about what’s going on in the community.

“This was originally started when there was no mural in Mt. Hope, so there was no hope in Mt. Hope,” says Kerrie Kidd, executive director of Harmony for Hope. “So we just wanted to do something on the streets to just bring community and music because everyone can gather and agree to music.”

Music on Main will be held every Sunday lasting until the Mt. Hope Jubilee on September 18th.

