Mountaineers to face Cowboys in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball will play Oklahoma State at 11:30 AM Eastern on Thursday in Kansas City, in the first quarterfinal of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers are the #4 seed with a conference record of 11-6, a half-game better than the Cowboys and an equal conference record to Texas; the Longhorns split their regular-season meetings with WVU, and both lost their only game against top seed Baylor, but Texas won both games against Kansas, while WVU went 1-1.

West Virginia split their games with Oklahoma State in the regular season, with the Cowboys winning Saturday in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers are 8-7 in the Big 12 Tournament, having reached three straight championship games from 2016-18. WVU won the 2010 Big East Tournament en route to reaching the Final Four that year.