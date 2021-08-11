Mountaineers, Herd, Hokies receive votes from coaches

WOAY – The USA Today Coaches Poll announced its 2021 preseason rankings Tuesday ahead of the FBS college football season, with West Virginia, Marshall, and Virginia Tech all receiving votes.

WVU, whose head coach Neal Brown is on the board for this year’s coaches poll, received four points from voters. Four Big 12 schools were named in the top 25, led by #3 Oklahoma and #8 Iowa State, with TCU joining the Mountaineers in the “receiving votes” category.

Marshall received one vote, while defending Conference USA champion UAB had three votes. The top “Group of 5” team in the poll is #10 Cincinnati.

Virginia Tech received nine votes, and will open the season against a top 10 opponent when #9 North Carolina visits Blacksburg on September 3. Three ACC teams made the top 25, led by #2 Clemson.

The Associated Press will announce its preseason rankings later this month.

