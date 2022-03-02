Mountaineers, Golden Bears both lose Tuesday

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball played its final road game of the 2021-22 regular season Tuesday, falling 72-59 at Oklahoma. It marked the Mountaineers going 0-9 on the road in Big 12 play.

The Sooners led 28-24 at halftime, and would make plays down the stretch to record the win and a regular-season sweep. Malik Curry led West Virginia with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Taz Sherman scored 11 points and Pauly Paulicap had 10. The Mountaineers return home Saturday against TCU.

WVU Tech men’s basketball traveled to IU Kokomo for the River States Conference Tournament championship, but the Cougars would win 77-67. Juvante Hayes and Andrew Work scored 18 points each, while Ashton Parker recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas Hailey, the Golden Bears’ lone All-RSC First Team selection, had six points. Both WVU Tech and IU Kokomo have qualified for the NAIA National Championship, with the bracket set to revealed in several days.

Related