Mountaineer Rental Assistance program to stop taking applications on August 26

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s emergency rental assistance program will stop taking applications on August 26. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has provided nearly $150 million in rent and utility payments over the past 17 months in response to the COOVID-19 pandemic. Mountaineer Rental will review eligible applications submitted by 11:59 pm on Friday.

Applicants should review applications to ensure all requested documents are submitted and reply to any communications from their caseworkers. Failure to do so will result in the application being rejected.

Landlords must also register in the system to be paid for a tenant’s application. Tenants and landlords can go to www.wvrentalassistance.com to review eligibility and document requirements. For assistance, call 1-866-623-6284 or visit help.wvmrap.com to log in and view or track your application.

