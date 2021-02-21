Mountaineer men rally for another road win

WOAY – For the second time this season, West Virginia men’s basketball rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat a Big 12 opponent on the road.

It worked last month at Oklahoma State, and it worked Saturday at Texas as the Mountaineers wound up 84-82 winners in Austin.

The Longhorns started the game well on offense, taking a 53-43 lead into halftime; that lead grew to 62-43 before WVU’s comeback began. Miles McBride’s three-pointer with six minutes remaining tied the game at 76-76, with WVU going in front after Taz Sherman’s free throws.

Texas would have multiple chances to tie or take the lead in the final minute, but were unable to take advantage of those chances.

In addition to McBride’s 17, Sean McNeil chipped in with 16 points, while Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Sherman and Derek Culver also had 14 points each.

West Virginia’s three-game road trip of Texas continues Tuesday at TCU, before a trip to Baylor on Thursday.