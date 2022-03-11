Mountaineer men fall in Big 12 quarterfinals

WOAY – The 2021-22 season ended Thursday for West Virginia men’s basketball, as Kansas won 87-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

In a game where Bob Huggins would be ejected midway through the first, the Mountaineers would struggle throughout the afternoon. Malik Curry led WVU with 19 points, while Taz Sherman recorded 10 points. West Virginia finishes the year 16-17.

The WVU women would fare much better in their first-round matchup, defeating TCU 68-48. Madisen Smith had 19 points in the win, while JJ Quinerly scored 16. West Virginia will face Iowa State in the quarterfinals Friday.

