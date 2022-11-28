Mountaineer Food Bank to host mobile food pantry in McDowell, Greenbrier and Mercer counties

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank will visit McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer counties this week to host their mobile food pantry giveaway.

The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in McDowell County at A New Beginning and Mercer County at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot on Tuesday, November 29.

On Friday, December 2, Mountaineer Food Bank will host a giveaway in Greenbrier County at Renick Park.

The Mobile Food Pantry will open from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm while supplies last.

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.

Related