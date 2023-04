Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, April 18th in Mercer County.

The giveaway will take place in the parking lot near Mitchell Stadium on 1780 Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

The event will start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last.

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.

