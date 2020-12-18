Mountaineer Food Bank hosts its final mobile food drive of the year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you’re looking for help feeding your family this holiday season then mark your calendar, because this Monday, Mountaineer Food Bank will host its last mobile food drive of the year.

The food drive will be held at Linda K. Epling Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. One food box will be given per vehicle. Each food box will have a special surprise for the Holiday season.

“It has been a very successful food giveaway, it seems to grow every month. The last three we ran out of food, which means the need continues to grow,” Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick said.

This food drive is expected to have the largest turnout of the year. If you plan on attending be sure to arrive early.