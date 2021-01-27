Mountaineer Food Bank hosts first mobile food pantry of the year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its first mobile food pantry of the year.

The food bank was prepared to hand out 350 boxes of food. Even though the food bank saw a huge turnout at the beginning of the event, organizers say there were many food boxes left over.

“We know what to expect now because we’ve been to the places for months now so we’re just pretty much doing the same thing we were doing last year but hopefully it’s bigger and better this year,” Mobile Food Pantry Assistant Cara Holmes said.

Food Pantry Assistant, Cara Holmes said the organization will start posting the upcoming mobile food pantry dates on its website, instead of Facebook.