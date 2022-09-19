Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.

Mountain State Ground Beef sources cattle from West Virginia beef farmers, introducing local farmers to shoppers in their communities. West Virginia produces high-quality cattle. However, due to a lack of processing infrastructure, most farmers must send their animals to the Midwest for processing.

Charleston’s new meat processing facility, Appalachian Abattoir, will process the ground beef while the parent company Buzz Products will distribute the product. To learn more about where to purchase Mountain State Ground Beef and the family farms participating in the partnership, visit mountainstatebeef.com.

Related