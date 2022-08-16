Mountaineer Rental Assistance enters new phase

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s program to help renters struggling with housing costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin a new phase focusing on first-time applicants. The Rental Assistance Online Application portal will continue to take and process new applications until rental assistance funds are gone per U.S. Treasury Guidelines.

The program has stopped accepting applications from individuals that have already received assistance. Current applicants should monitor the online portal to ensure all requested documents have been received and reply to any messages from their caseworkers, as failure to do so can result in rejection. Additionally, applicants should check the online portal for updates and communications using the online portal.

Landlords must be registered in the Mountaineer Rental Assistance system to receive rents associated with a tenant’s application. Landlords and tenants can go to www.wvrentalassistance.com to review eligibility and document requirements. For assistance, call 1-866-623-6284 or visit https://help.wvmrap.com to log in and view or track your application.

In its current phase, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program will continue to support renters facing eviction and other housing stability issues through a unique partnership with Legal Aid of West Virginia. Renters now have free legal services through the Legal Help for West Virginia Renters Program. Information about this program can be found at: https://legalaidwv.org/legal-information/covid-19-and-evictions/.

