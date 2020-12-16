Mountain-Heart Community Services and sponsors provides children with toys and winter items

BECKLEY WV (WOAY) – Mountain-Heart Community Services, Beckley Area Foundation and several other organizations have joined together in a mission to bring toys to local kids for Christmas.

In a collaborative effort, the organizations will be giving toys to 147 Raleigh County children.

“This has been a several month process. I believe we started this back in the summer, probably around late August and then it just grew and grew as people found out,” Infant Toddler Specialist Hillary Wills said.

Mountain-Heart Community Services will be hosting another toy drive distribution on Friday, Dec. 18. The toy drive not only include toys, local volunteers also made quilts and knitted hats and gloves for children.

“Every child is receiving a new pair of shoes and socks. Some of the toys range from Legos, Barbie’s dolls and trucks,” she said.

A grant opportunity was awarded to MountainHeart through Beckley Area Foundation in collaboration with United Way and Mac’s Toy fund, to help make up the shortage in providing gifts, shoes and warm clothes for a number of children.

“We partner with United Way, iHeart Church, Unicare, WV National Guard, World Vision, WIC, Faith Community church.”

All resources and gifts were supplied using safety precautions as recommended by the CDC.