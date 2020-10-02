Mount View High School students to finally play on new football field

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Mount View High School is holding their first football game of the season on a brand new football field.

The Vic Nystrom Stadium has been under construction for roughly a year, and students at Mount View will finally get the chance to play there this Friday, October 2.

The school is also taking plenty of COVID precautions by limiting how many tickets each player can give to their family. School officials say this was to keep safety a priority without completely getting rid of the audience.

“A lot of people have been shoved in because of COVID. Y’know, I know it’s a dangerous situation right now, but these kids, they’ve worked hard throughout the summer and are continuing to work hard. They need some support from our parents and people in our households,” Barber said.

The football stadium is getting an entirely new field, which had been unchanged for nearly 40 years.