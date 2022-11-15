Morgantown farmer donates Canaan Firs to Capitol Complex

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Morgantown Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis donated two Canaan Firs from his property to the Capitol Complex to celebrate the holiday season.

The State Capitol will light up the trees during the annual Joyful Night holiday celebration on December 3.

Rockis owns a Tree farm where he grows and maintains over 12 different seed orchards. Additionally, he supplies various seed and transplant materials to the Christmas Tree and nursery industry nationwide.

In the early 90s, Rockis worked with WVU forest genetic professor Dr. Franklin C. Cech to improve the Canaan Fir native to specific regions in the Mountain State.

The trees grew too large on Rockis’ property and had to be removed due to nearby power lines. Rockis plans to plant new Cannan Fir trees in the same spot.

