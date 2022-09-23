More updates provided after kitchen grease fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – At approximately 6:27 a.m. a grease fire erupted within the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virgina Turnpike; I-77 bound.

“The first engine on the scene did note that smoke and flames were visible,” says Fire Chief of Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, David Wriston.

“The fire was contained and under control within 30 minutes. It appeared to be a grease fire that started in the Burger King area that went through the ceiling there into the attic space,” he says. “It appears to be accidental, it’s still under investigation. There were no injuries.”

Firefighter crews from the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Mabscott, Beaver, Mt. Hope, and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the incident. The State Fire Marshall’s Office also did an investigation on the scene.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said earlier that the travel plaza would be closed until further notice.

While crews are working to get the travel plaza back up and running for later today, the restaurants within the travel plaza are expected to be closed throughout the weekend.

