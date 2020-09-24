More signage added as Mt. Hope looks to continue developing the historic walking tour

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The City of Mount Hope now has a new sign in town to give people a guide to what they call their “walking museum.”

This is part of the first phase of the Historic Mount Hope Walking Tour as visitors can stop by. pick up a map and read up on the local history along the 1.25 mile-long trail.

The walking tour initiative was started by the city’s revitalization committee and Harmony for Hope, a local nonprofit, has since picked up the mantle with the help of several community partners.

In the future, Harmony for Hope Executive Director Carrie Kidd says they hope to add more signage at the different buildings and maybe even make it more interactive.

“You’ll find out about the town burning down and just little pieces of tid bits about the owners that maybe owned Bon-Bons or the historic Aide’s building itself,” she said. “You’ll get a full grasp of the sense of place of what Mt. Hope was at 1910 and through the 1950s whenever it was the building block of the New River Coal Company.”

The hope is to have an official ribbon cutting in March of next year.