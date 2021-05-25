Monroe County Technical Center students participate in White Coat Ceremony

Students at the Monroe County Technical Center received their white coats as part of the Biomedical Science program.

The two year program sees students learn on a hands-on level and this ceremony marks the halfway point to the program’s completion.

“We are here today for our annual White Coat Ceremony,” said program instructor Jessica Allen. “This will be the fifth year that we’re holding this. And it is what denotes the first years moving into second years.”

Much of the program is student-led. Completers of the program get the chance to return to the labs and help instruct other students.

James Monroe’s student body president Jada Stutts is a completer of the program and graduating this year. She says the program gives essential workplace experience.

“A lot of this is a simulated workplace,” Stutts said. “So you learn to work in the workforce and thrive off of being a leader, worker and employee all at the same time.”

13 students received their white coats during the ceremony. 36 students fully graduated from the program last Friday.

Related