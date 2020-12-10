Monroe County BOE votes to send students back to school in Jan.

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monroe County Board of Education voted 4-1 for students to return to in-seat instruction four days per week effective second semester.
Second semester begins January 22, 2021. Students are currently attending two days per week and participating in remote learning three days per week.
Beginning January 22nd, students will attend in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with remote learning on Wednesdays.
Roughly 71% of parents requested four-day instruction and 57% of students requested the same.
Parents who are not comfortable sending their child four days may complete the following form for virtual school: https://form.jotform.com/203385641458157. The form will be open through January 15th. Current virtual school students that want to switch to in person need to complete the form as well. Those who want to continue in person or continue virtual do not need to complete the form.
Parents may contact Melissa Perdue at 304-772-3094 with additional questions concerning virtual school.