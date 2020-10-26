Mobile Food Pantry feeds hundreds of families in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank hosted their monthly Mobile Food Pantry at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

Brittney Anderson, The Mobile Pantry Assistant said the need in Raleigh County continues to increase during the pandemic. The food bank planned on serving three hundred people, and exceeded that amount by over 20 and had to eventually turn people away.

“Every time we come the numbers keep rising, I understand that people are without jobs so have no income so coming here reassures them that they are going to have food on their table,” said Anderson.

For more information, you can contact the Mountaineer Food Bank 304-364-5518.