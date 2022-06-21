Miners pick up first win in over a week, former MLB pitcher/Greenbrier East alum Seth McClung visits

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For the first time in over a week, the West Virginia Miners were able to call themselves winners on Monday. The Miners defeated the Danville Dans 4-2.

The Dans took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but it wasn’t until the sixth inning that West Virginia got on the board when Hayden Skipper roped an RBI double to right.

In the bottom of the eighth, a Dans error on an infield ball by Coby Tweeten allowed two runs to score. The Miners then took a 4-2 lead on a Stephen Karis sacrifice fly.

Former MLB pitcher and Greenbrier East alum Seth McClung threw out the first pitch and discussed what coming back to Southern West Virginia is like.

“I love being able to come back home, it’s great. I live in Florida now, but coming back home, it’s always an exciting time, and I get to see friends and family,” McClung explained. “It’s home and it will always be home.”

“This is the seventh year I’ve brought my travel ball organization up here to West Virginia to play locally, and Tim and the Miners have always been great to host us. We’re just so thankful for this,” McClung added.

“We had our showcase today and the kids did great and the weather was great. Again, I can’t be more thankful for Tim.”

