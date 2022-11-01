Million Dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Shepherdstown

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A lucky individual purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, WV.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, with no Megaplier options.

The ticket holder should sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions to claim their prize.

Friday’s Mega Millions of numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53,69 and the Mega Ball was 7.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 or $3 with the Megaplier option with the opportunity to increase prizes two to five times depending on the Megaplier selected for each draw.

