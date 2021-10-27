Midland Trail teacher named finalist for national Presidential Award

HICO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County teacher is getting recognized at the national level for her work in teaching math and science.

Rachel Eades-Gill is one of three state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. This is the highest honor for a science teacher in the United States. Eades-Gill has taught for 17 years and is honored to receive a distinction she feels reflects her strategy for teaching.

“For me, it means validation,” Eades-Gill said. “I have high expectations for my students. Mediocrity is not acceptable in my classroom, because I want them to be successful, not only at school, but at life. In turn, I have high expectations for myself. This award for me, says that I’m on the right path.”

Eades-Gill and the other finalists will be recognized at a state conference on Friday evening.

