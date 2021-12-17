Midland Trail High School teacher receives Horace Mann award for being a teacher of the year state finalist

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Kennedy Moore, a sixth-grade science and STEM teacher at Midland Trail High School, is receiving a $500 award from Horace Mann for being one of the West Virginia State Teacher of the Year finalists.

Moore will be able to use the donation for any kind of educational project of her choosing to go towards the progress of her students and her passion for giving them the best education she can give.

“I’m just very humbled by all of the opportunities all of the people in my corner have given me throughout my few years of teaching, and I just want to try my best at everything that I do, and I want to do the best for my students, provide them with all kinds of opportunities that they can receive,” she says.

Moore was one of the ten finalists for Teacher of the Year across the state, this year’s winner being an eighth-grade teacher at Milton Middle School in Cabell County.

