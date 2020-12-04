Michelle Holly makes her introduction with Fayette County commissioners

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – This morning, Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly made her formal introduction with the Fayette County commissioners.

During the introduction, Holly and the commissioners spoke about appropriate office arrangements. Holly also discussed transition monies for the office.

“I just felt that it was important for me to appear in front of the commission as the County Clerk just to reiterate how much I’m looking forward working with them,” Holly said.

Holly has been in her position for two weeks, and says she is adapting well to her new role.