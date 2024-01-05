Messy Early Weekend Storm Expected

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): Frost will greet folks Friday morning followed by bright sunshine and then a little bit of snow and ice Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies will allow a thick frost to develop on cars.

FRIDAY: Deep blue sky in the morning will give way to those high, thin clouds that will filter the sun’s rays.

SATURDAY: Between 5-11 a.m., a brief burst of snow with a coating (enough to look pretty) is expected followed by freezing rain that will make for icy driveways, sidewalks and parking lots. Ice accretion will accumulate on tree limbs, etc., but we expect NO power outages and NO tree damage from the ice!

The freezing rain changes to rain west of the Greenbrier Valley by 11 a.m. and continues through early afternoon before fog develops after the rain ends. In the Greenbrier Valley, freezing rain will change to rain by 1 p.m., rain ends by 3 p.m., and fog will develop. Icy spots will linger longest in the Greenbrier Valley Saturday afternoon.

TRAVEL: The only travel impacts will be between 5-11 a.m. on Saturday when the shoulders of secondary roads will be slippery. Main thoroughfares will likely stay wet.

FOG: Visibility will drop below one-quarter mile Saturday afternoon to early Sunday, especially in the Greenbrier Valley. Allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

SUNDAY: Occasional snow showers will produce a coating (enough to look pretty) of accumulation, except 2-3″ in western Pocahontas County. Roadways will stay wet.

NEXT WEEK: Dry on Monday and then 1.0 inches of rain expected Tuesday followed by a coating of snow from flurries/snow showers on Wednesday.

