Mercer Street Grassroots District prepares for annual Downtown Countdown

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Residents of Princeton are gearing up for their ninth annual Downtown Countdown.

The Downtown Countdown provides a fun-filled New Year’s Eve experience in the heart of downtown Princeton.

According to the organizer of The Downtown Countdown Lori McKinney, it features several local businesses and a huge variety of shows and displays.

“Every year The Downtown Countdown is one of our favorite events,” McKinney said. “We put so much energy into creating such a vibrant and dynamic festival. It’s more than people expect. We shut down the street and have fire dancers, ice sculptors, the ball drop and fireworks. It’s a really epic celebration.”

Last year, The Downtown Countdown was a virtual experience streamed online. It still featured fire dancers, ice sculpting and other activities, but was done online to keep the community safe during COVID-19.

This year will also be virtual. Organizers say it’s once again to keep people safe, while still getting a chance to enjoy the new year celebrations.

“Of course the past two years we’ve known we have to do our part to keep our community safe. We pour a ton of love, time and energy into this broadcast. And the point is to keep the tradition alive and our community connected.”

Despite being virtual, the usual activities will remain, the most exciting being the ball drop. Every year, the Princeton Fire Department drops a custom made ball, officially bringing the city into the new year.

The Downtown Countdown will stream live on Facebook and YouTube starting at 7pm on New Years Eve.

