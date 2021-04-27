Mercer County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

51-year-old Amy Huffman was last seen yesterday around 4 a.m. at her home on Marie Lane in Princeton.

Huffman was driving her 2014 black Jeep Cherokee with WV tag #0447.

Her clothing description is unknown, but she suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Amy is 5’9”, 270 lbs with blonde hair & green/gray eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Department at (304)-487-8364.

Related