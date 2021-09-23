Mercer County Schools to return to the classroom on Monday

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Students in Mercer County will return to the classroom on Monday, Sept. 27.

Mercer County Public Schools posted to Facebook saying the Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Mercer County Health Department hold the position that Mercer County’s Covid numbers are still high. However, resulting data from schools indicates a decline in positive cases among students and staff during this closure period.

The conversation between the superintendent, administration and health officials reached a mutual agreement to reopen schools with the understanding that cases will be monitored daily, and individual schools will be subject to closure when outbreaks occur or if staffing issues result in a school not being able to safely monitor students.

The Mercer County Health Department has issued a mask order for indoor and outdoor gatherings where social distancing cannot be followed. Mercer County Schools will adhere to the order.

Related