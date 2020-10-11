Mercer County Schools confirm fourth positive case of COVID-19

MERCER COUNTY (WOAY) – A fourth person at a Mercer County school has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school system posted on Facebook on Sunday to confirm the case. An employee at the Mercer County Adult Basic Education program tested positive for COVID-19. Classes will move to remote instruction starting tomorrow until further notice.

The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.

