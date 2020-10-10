Three test positive at three Mercer County schools

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Public Schools announced via Facebook that three people have tested positive in recent days.

The school system posted yesterday that a PikeView High School employee tested positive for COVID-19. The high school will move to all remote instruction starting next week until further notice. All sports have also been suspended in response to the case.

A person at Bluefield High School also recently tested positive. That high school will not close, but all students and staff known to have been exposed are quarantining. The health department will conduct further contact tracing and Mercer County Schools says they plan to deep clean and disinfect all affected areas.

The third case this weekend is confirmed at PikeView Middle School. The middle school will also move to all remote instruction next week until further notice. Sports are also suspended.

