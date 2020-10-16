Mercer County Schools confirm additional cases

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County Schools have confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 in two separate schools.

According to the Mercer County Public Schools, one employee at Glenwood School. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.

Another positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in an adult education program at Mercer County Technical Education Center. All staff and students known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.