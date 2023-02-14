Mercer County Resident Asa Grant releases first novel, “The Reclamation of George Tomline Gordon”

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Native West Virginian and lifelong Mercer County resident Asa Grant releases her first novel called The Reclamation of George Tomline Gordon.

The novel is set in England in 1857 and is based on the true story of George Tomline Gordon, a man on the verge of losing everything due to his reckless behavior.

Granted a chance at redemption, he relocates his family to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, during the gold rush.

Gordon enters politics after he fails to find gold on his quest. Politics spurs a new temptation which results in Gordon losing his freedom and nearly his family.

However, Gordon reemerges and travels to America, volunteering to fight in the Civil War where he faces his own mortality. With the help of two honest men and his faithful wife, he finds the will to fight to redeem himself one more time.

The novel is available for purchase in paperback and ebook form on Amazon.com.

