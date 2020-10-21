Mercer County reporting additional cases of COVID-19 in schools

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County Public Schools are reporting a number of positive cases of COVID-19 at different schools.

The Glenwood and Bluefield Middle School’s volleyball teams have been quarantined. Additionally, two positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at Bluefield Middle School. And finally, a positive case has been confirmed at Glenwood School.

All Mercer County students are learning remotely from October 21st-October 30th. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.