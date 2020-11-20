Mercer County receives $100,000 grant for courthouse refurbishing

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County will soon see some improvements made to its courthouse.

Each year the County Commission applies for state grants that give them funding for repairs or renovations. And this year they were given a $100,000 grant from the Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority to help cover repairs and refurbishing to all windows in the building.

County Commissioner Bill Archer says the grant is incredibly useful, as full repairs to a near-century old building are not easy.

“In a 1930 building that’s already 90 years old you can do some minor repairs, but in order to do a total project on it, it’s good to have the help from the state government and also from our own workers to get that job done and get it done right,” Archer said.

Last year the county received a grant to construct the new disability ramp, which was completed in July.