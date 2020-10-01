Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler resigns

Tyler Barker
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County’s Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler has resigned.

According to Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer, Sitler submitted is his resignation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.  Archer says they will have a meeting on October 13, 2020, to figure out who to proceed further. Archer went on to say that it will have to be a republican because Sitler was a republican.

 

Sitler took a job as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha County, and his last day in Mercer County will be October 31, 2020.

Sitler released the following statement: “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Mercer County as the Prosecuting Attorney, but I have been offered a job in the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office and it is time to for me to move on to this new opportunity. ”

