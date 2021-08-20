Mercer County Humane Society hoping for big turnout with yearly fundraiser

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Humane Society is gearing up for their annual fundraiser.

The last few fundraisers with the humane society had been cancelled, so they’re hoping for a big turnout this year.

They’re partnering with Bluefield’s Granada Theater to show Lassie, a movie made in Tazewell County.

Tickets are $30 single or $50 for couples and directly support the Mercer County Humane Society. The fundraiser is slated for September 4.

The Mercer County Humane Society is a small team of just eight people separate from the the Mercer County Animal Shelter. They work with pet owners and provide spays and neutering, and other animal-involved care.

