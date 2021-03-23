Mercer County high school students return to the classroom five days a week

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – With Mercer County’s infection rate slowly declining, high school students have been given the opportunity to head back to school five days a week.

According to Mercer County Schools Data and Information Specialist Amy Harrison, for more than a year, high school students have been on at least a blended learning model, where only 50% of students attend each day.

“I have a son that’s in high school, he’s only seen his friends that are in the alphabet of A-K since September,” Harrison said.

The students and teachers were thrilled to have students back in person. Mercer County Schools believes it will help improve the overall education experience.

“The teachers are thrilled as well. To have all the students right there in the classrooms, and they can ask questions, it’s just going to be easier for everyone.”

This is the first time since March of 2020 that high school students in Mercer County have been back in school five days a week.

At Pikeview High School, the staff has been hard at work preparing for this day.

They’ve been keeping tabs on all the CDC guidelines and are ensuring that students will stay safe with all of them coming back at once,” said Principal Anna Lilly.

“We are encouraging them to wear their masks and making sure they have their noses covered,” Lilly said. “We are encouraging all the safety procedures that have been in place during COVID. We have also installed dividers on our cafeteria tables to keep students separated and safe at lunch.”