MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Health Department is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

The clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, November 3rd and 4th. Both will be held at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Health Department will offer first, second and booster doses for both Pfizer and Moderna.

