Mercer County Gardner Center receiving new tenants

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Gardner Center is receiving new tenants.

During a previous meeting, the Mercer County Commission agreed to allow two new tenants to the government property, the Mercer County Public Service District being one of them.

The PSD was created just last year and has been using makeshift meeting locations. County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s great to see the county organization finally get a permanent office space.

“They had been meeting in a temporary setting at one of the member’s businesses, which is S&R Refrigeration. But now that they’re moving into their own, they’ll hire staff and people will be able to drop off their payments there,” Archer said.

The other new tenant is Life Strategies Counseling. They’ve agreed to set up a remote office at the Gardner Center.