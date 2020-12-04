Mercer County Commission selects Downstream Strategies for convention center feasibility study

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission has selected an engineering firm to work on a feasibility study for their new convention center.

Some time ago the commission began looking into constructing a brand new convention center. In the past, the county has used the Brushfork Armory as a convention center, but it has become outdated for the needs of the county.

The Mercer County Commission selected the firm Downstream Strategies based in Morgantown and Buckhannon for the project.

“They actually looked at communities that were our size. And they tried to do a general analysis and they knew they could handle that capacity. So I think it was just a logical fit and I think it was a good opportunity to try and do something different here in Mercer County,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.

Downstream Strategies was selected out of six different firms for the study. The firm will work on finding a suitable location and determining financial feasibility.