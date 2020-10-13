Mercer County Commission hosts open house at repurposed Gardner Center

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission holds an open house for the repurposed Gardner Center.

The Mercer County Gardner Center has been seeing some major improvements in recent months. Previously abandoned before being acquired by the county, the building has been turned into office space for organizations all over the Mercer County Area.

County Commissioner Bill Archer says that they’ve been hard at work getting the building ready for an open house to attract new tenants.

“We’re having an open house for people to see the property and also to see the inside of the building. We’re typing to make it attractive for those who would want to rent the facility,” Archer said.

The building has been around since the 60s and is seeing new life as a popular office space. So far a handful of local organizations have set up shop there, and they’re taking full advantage of the buildings amenities.

“It’s proximity to I-77 is very handy for the road. The large, spacious parking, the building inside is pristine. It has been well-kept by the government prior to being put up for surplus.”

One organization that takes full advantage of the close interstate access is the Princeton Rescue Squad, which set up a sub station at the property not long ago. Archer said that ideally the open house will hopefully bring in even more organizations.

Other organizations that have already moved into the new property are the Community Emergency Response Team, the Economic Development Authority and the Highway Safety Program.

The County Commission plans to vote on allowing three more organizations onto the property during their next meeting.