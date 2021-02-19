Mercer county closes vaccine clinic Friday

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – If you had plans to get your COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday, the weather had other plans.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was supposed to be held Friday, February 19th at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton was cancelled due to weather-related issues. The clinic had planned on distributing 480 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but they only received 160 doses and could not successfully distribute the amount they had anticipated.

“Instead of 480 doses to give, they only left us with 160. So we gave everything that we had, but we just didn’t get it. Can’t blame Charleston. Mother nature and the storm apparently crippled everything,” says Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Administrator.

Healthcare officials plan to acquire the rest of the doses to take care of the 320 people who did not get them by next week.